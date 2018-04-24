Chris Harris hopes Broncos don’t draft a QB at No. 5

Getty Images

The Broncos are seen as one of the teams that could select a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft, but one of the team’s current stars hopes they move in a different direction.

Cornerback Chris Harris spoke to reporters on Tuesday and made his case for the team to look elsewhere when they are on the clock with the fifth overall pick on Thursday. With Case Keenum on board at quarterback, Harris wants someone who can play right away.

“Somebody who can come in and make an impact now … not a quarterback. We’re trying to win now,” Harris said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

One spot that the Broncos could address with an eye on immediate returns is cornerback. They traded Harris’ former partner in the starting lineup Aqib Talib to the Rams this offseason, leaving an opening in what’s been known as the No-Fly Zone in recent years. Harris said he still views the group that way, but more help there might ensure others feel that way as well.