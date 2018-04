Getty Images

The Colts signed running back George Winn last August, but he never played a regular season game for them.

The team announced this morning that Winn had been released with a failed physical designation.

The journeyman running back has spent time with the Giants, Lions, Cowboys, Steelers, Raiders, Patriots, and Texans.

He has played in 19 games in his career, with 23 carries for 74 yards.