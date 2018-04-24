Colts to put Reggie Wayne in Ring of Honor November 18

Getty Images

The Colts will be adding a longtime member of their offense to their Ring of Honor this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that Reggie Wayne will be added to the group during the team’s November 18 game against the Titans. He will be the 15th addition to the Ring of Honor and the first since Peyton Manning was inducted last season.

Manning and Wayne shared space in the huddle from 2001-2011 and Wayne made 862 of his 1,070 career receptions over that span. That’s good for second in team history behind Marvin Harrison and 10th in the history of the NFL. Wayne also ranks second in Colts history in receiving yards and touchdowns behind Harrison.

Wayne spent three years with the Colts after Manning departed for the Broncos and had a brief stint with the Patriots during the summer of 2015 before calling it a career.