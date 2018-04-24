Dalvin Cook has “knocked the rehab out of the park”

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook will participate in organized team activities and minicamp on a limited basis and expects to be a full participant by the time training camp starts.

The Vikings running back tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 4, ending his rookie season on injured reserve.

“It’s a process. It’s a journey,” Cook said, via quotes distributed by the team. “It is something that you have to trust yourself and know that you did everything in your power to get your knee back the way it is at. I attack this thing every day and I did what I needed to do to get to this point. I had no doubt when I first touched the field is where I wanted to be at.”

Cook has done some work on the field since offseason workouts began April 16, and Vikings athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said Cook has “knocked the rehab out of the park.”

“He’s done great job,” Sugarman said. “He’s been here every day since the injury occurred, post-surgery and really hasn’t missed a beat. . . . He’s been here with a smile on his face every day. Really just to give him the credit because he’s put in all the work to get to the point to where he is.”