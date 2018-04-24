Does John Dorsey’s assessment of Tyrod Taylor point to Baker Mayfield?

Getty Images

Four weeks ago, Browns G.M. John Dorsey visited PFT Live at the league meetings in Florida. In the aftermath of the interview, multiple readers mentioned on Twitter that things said about Dorsey regarding new Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor possibly contained strong clues about Dorsey’s assessment of the incoming quarterback class.

“I loved Tyrod coming out of college, I always did,” Dorsey said at the time. “I thought there was a dynamic set about him, not only his athleticism [and his] ability to extend a play, but he had — as coach [Frank] Beamer would always say, ‘He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.’ He’s got enough arm talent with accuracy to get the ball downfield, and he doesn’t turn the ball over.”

Of the current crop of rookies, Baker Mayfield represents the closest approximation to the skills and abilities that Taylor possesses. Mayfield has the athleticism to extend plays, he’s widely regarded as a great leader, and he had only six interceptions against 43 touchdowns last season, along with a completion percentage north of 70, more than 4,600 passing yards, and an eye-popping 11.5 yards per pass.

The other top contenders at No. 1 (Josh Allen and Sam Darnold) have accuracy and turnover concerns, respectively, and they lack the mobility that Mayfield consistently has displayed.

Not that the sudden talk of Mayfield to the Browns at No. 1 should be a surprise. For a while, Darnold was regarded as the clubhouse leader. A couple of weeks ago, Peter King raised the prospect of Josh Allen being the first pick. Now, Mayfield is gaining focus thanks in part to more not-really-news from ESPN regarding the notion that an unnamed league source has observed that Mayfield remains in the conversation for the top pick.

As noted earlier today by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns coach Hue Jackson made it clear last month that Mayfield is in play for the top pick, that Jackson hasn’t wavered about Mayfield as being in the discussion for the first pick. “So let’s not act all surprised that he is,” Cabot said.

Based on Dorsey’s remarks about Taylor, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised if Mayfield isn’t simply in the conversation to be the pick, but if he actually becomes the pick.