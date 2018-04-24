Dolphins in the market to draft a kicker

Getty Images

The Dolphins don’t have a kicker at the moment, so they’re, well, kicking the tires on some of the top college prospects.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi had dinner last night with Florida’s Eddy Pineiro, who some consider to be the top kicker available in the draft.

Pineiro, who grew up in Miami, hit 88.4 percent of his field goals in college and 96.6 percent of his extra points. There’s video evidence of him hitting an 81-yarder in practice, so he seems to have enough leg to be good on kickoffs as well.

The Dolphins let kicker Cody Parkey leave in free agency and he signed with the Bears, and the Dolphins don’t have another kicker on the roster at the moment, which is why Rizzi has been scouting all the college kickers this spring.