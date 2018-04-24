Former Steelers tight end Bennie Cunningham dies at 63

Getty Images

Two-time Super Bowl champion tight end Bennie Cunningham died of cancer Monday at the age of 63, according to the Associated Press.

Cunningham played 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won two rings with the team in Super Bowls XIII and XIV over the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.

Cunningham appeared in 118 games in his career and caught 202 passes for 2,879 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 19 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs, including a touchdown in the 1979 AFC Championship game.

Cunningham retired in 1985 and was named to the Steelers’ 75th Anniversary team in 2007.