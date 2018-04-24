Giants running back Paul Perkins sidelined with pectoral injury

Getty Images

The Giants may be in the market for a certain very good young running back with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday night.

But one of their existing backs appears to be on the shelf for a bit.

According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, Giants running back Paul Perkins was a bystander during today’s minicamp because of a pectoral injury suffered while training, and his left arm was in a sling.

There was no word about the extent of the injury, or whether it happened during the Giants program or when he was working on his own beforehand.

In his absence, Wayne Gallman and free agent pickup Jonathan Stewart alternated with the starters in practice.

The Giants appear to be considering running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick, which would make a lot of the running back issues there moot. But Perkins was plagued by injuries last year and managed just 41 carries for 90 yards in 11 games.