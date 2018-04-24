Is Mayfield in play at No. 1 for the Browns?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2018, 9:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

At a time when everyone thinks that the Browns have whittled their choices at No. 1 to quarterback Josh Allen and quarterback Sam Darnold, maybe they haven’t.

On Monday, Dan Patrick said he’s hearing that the Browns actually are choosing between Allen and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

On Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted this: “[O]ne NFL executive said this morning that Baker Mayfield is ‘definitely’ in Cleveland’s conversation to become the No. 1 overall pick.”

It’s impossible to disprove that representation, and it’s impossible to specifically know without more details why an “NFL executive” (presumably, an executive with another team) believes that the Browns are talking about possibly taking Mayfield.

But it’s not a surprise. Given the affinity owner Jimmy Haslam had four years ago for Johnny Manziel, Haslam quite possibly is enamored with the idea of getting Mayfield. Which would indeed put Mayfield in the conversation.

The fact that there’s no clear separation at the top of the draft enhances the possibility of the Browns at least discussing other options. It also keeps the possibility of a trade in play for the Browns, especially if they’d only drop by a couple of spots, perhaps to No. 3 with the Jets.

11 responses to “Is Mayfield in play at No. 1 for the Browns?

  1. If it wasn’t the Brownies you’d just dismiss this as a crazy rumor. But … it’s the Brownies.

  2. As a Browns fan, nothing would make me happier than to draft Mayfield! He is not Johnny Manziel for the idiots who say that. He is a hard working leader that has earned everything along the way. He is my guy at 1. We will see if the Browns feel the same way Thursday!

  5. wouldn’t they be better off getting Sequon Barkley at 1 and then the best QB available at 4? This would give them a Franchise QB and Once-in-a-Generation RB in the same draft?

  7. Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel were all 22nd picks in the 1st round. Cleveland may have some luck on their side.. I’d pass on Mayfield.

    -OK resident.

  8. Why would a team want the most accurate passer in the draft? Of course he is, or was, in the conversation. Wouldn’t bet my money that they go that way, but it’s not out of the question.

  9. redlikethepig says:
    April 24, 2018 at 9:29 am
    If it wasn’t the Brownies you’d just dismiss this as a crazy rumor. But … it’s the Brownies.

    Spoken like someone who has never been a GM or led anything. There is no HoFer in this QB class so whomever they pick is the same as anyone they don’t pick. And if you read week on week someone is linked to someone else every other week. There’s nothing dumb about picking him (not my choice) and there’s nothing smart about picking him either. It’s just a pick. Find something more creative to say.

  10. what people need to realize is that Cleveland is no longer the Jimmy Haslam / Sashi Brown / inept talent evaluators show…. It’s the John Dorsey, Eliot Wolf, and Alonzo Highsmith show…. no longer your same old Browns show… Haslam will not even KNOW who the #1 pick will be until Thursday, and the Green Bay Packers 2.0 front office will hit it out of the 2018 Draft park…
    GO BROWNS!

