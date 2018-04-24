Jamar Taylor could go on trade block this week

Getty Images

The Browns parted ways with one veteran cornerback this offseason when they traded Jason McCourty to the Patriots and they could move another one this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jamar Taylor could wind up on the trade block during this week’s draft. The impetus for such a move by the Browns would be the addition of another cornerback in the early rounds.

The Browns currently own the first, fourth, 33rd, 34th, 64th and 65th picks. There hasn’t been much talk about using either of the first-round picks on a corner, although there’s always the possibility of a trade that brings players at that position onto their radar.

T.J. Carrie, E.J. Gaines and Terrance Mitchell all signed with the Browns in free agency and 2017 fourth-round pick Howard Wilson is coming back from a knee injury that wiped out his rookie season. Briean Boddy-Calhoun is also on Cleveland’s cornerback depth chart.

Taylor joined the Browns in a trade with the Dolphins in 2016 and signed a three-year extension before the year was out. He’s played in 31 games over the last two seasons and intercepted three passes.