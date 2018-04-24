Jason Witten: Hopefully Jason Garrett’s mom doesn’t watch All or Nothing

Getty Images

Jason Garrett claims he hasn’t watched All or Nothing yet, but he surely knows his language in the eight-part documentary of the Cowboys has created a stir.

“I really haven’t seen it,” Garrett said Tuesday. “I saw bits and pieces of it along the way. So, I don’t really know that much about it to comment.”

Yet, the Cowboys coach turned several shades of red when owner Jerry Jones jokingly dropped the F-bomb, making fun of Garrett’s repeated R-rated language in the series.

“That’s an ender,” Garrett said.

The release of the behind-the-scenes shots of Garrett talking to his team has changed the coach’s public image. Many fans and media previously viewed him as robotic, which was an inaccurate portrayal.

“People probably enjoy seeing that because he is so controlled and poised in a lot of ways,” Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said. “I think it’ll be good for people to see that side of him. Hopefully his mom’s not watching it.”

Witten also gives an expletive-laced speech to his teammates after a 37-9 loss to Philadelphia dropped the Cowboys to 5-5 in November.

“I’ve only gotten to see bits and pieces of it,” Witten said. “It’s interesting because when you’re living it and they’re there, you sometimes forget that the cameras are there. The eye in the sky. But I think when you reflect back, they’re able to capture so many neat memories and situations. I’d be anxious to see it. I’m looking forward to watching it. Like anybody, I think some of it you wish you could protect. But that’s part of playing in the spotlight and having this opportunity. I think it’ll be good for fans to see perspective and what all lies behind the scenes.”