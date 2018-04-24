Jeff Garcia will make a Buccaneers pick, which he “could care less” about

Getty Images

The NFL will bring many former players to Day Two of the draft to announce picks from their former teams. One of those players, former quarterback Jeff Garcia, had an odd reaction to the news that he’s involved.

Garcia wrote on Twitter that he will announce the Buccaneers’ third-round pick. Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times noted that the Buccaneers traded away their third-round pick, so presumably the NFL will have Garcia announce a different pick.

When Garcia saw Auman’s tweet, he expressed disdain for the entire draft process.

“Whatever the pick is, I’ll be announcing one. Don’t turn this into some clown show dude,” Garcia wrote. “I could care less about who they pick nor do I pay any attention as to what picks they have or don’t have. I have a life.”

We’re not sure why Garcia agreed to participate in the draft if he doesn’t care about it, but if Garcia decides not to show up, there’s a parrot ready to take his place.