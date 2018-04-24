Jerry Jones hopes for positive reaction for Roger Goodell at draft

Getty Images

Boos for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have become as much of a staple of the NFL Draft as pundits raving about a prospect’s pad level or explosiveness.

Given his recent battles with the league, one might assume that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind if this week’s crowd at AT&T Stadium kept the trend alive. Jones said otherwise during a press conference on Tuesday, however.

Jones said he appreciates “having this draft here in Dallas” and that he hopes fans show they feel the same way by giving Goodell a positive reception. Jones was then asked if he’d be willing to bet paychecks on a warm reaction from the crowd.

“May be a pretty good bet, but seriously we all know it’s a convenient place to be,” Jones said. “I don’t know of anybody maybe other than me that’s had more boos than Roger has. I know about how that works. I do hope we can be positive in our reception. We are going to do something pretty special and he did have a final say in that.”

We’ll find out on Thursday night, but there may not be too many people joining Jones in a bet on a big hug for Goodell.