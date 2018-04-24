Jerry Jones makes it clear that Dez won’t be returning

Getty Images

The Cowboys cut receiver Dez Bryant in order to avoid his $12.5 million base salary. The Cowboys won’t be bringing him back at a reduced rate.

During a pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, Jones made it clear that the ship has sailed.

“We need to keep this crisp and the lines real bright,” Jones said, via Charean Williams of PFT.

As to the notion that the Cowboys waited too long to cut Dez, making it harder for him to find his next team, Jones (for a change) had nothing to say.

“I have no thoughts about the timing when we decided to move on,” Jones said.

It also became clear from the content of Jones’ comments that the Cowboys will be drafting a receiver early in the process. Of course, they run the risk of being jumped in line by a team that wants the guy the Cowboys plan to take.

So even if they don’t get the guy they want in the draft and even if Dez is willing to play for the ninth-year veteran minimum, Bryant apparently won’t be back.