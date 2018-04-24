Jerry Jones says no truth to “Garrett’s Guys” playing role in Dez decision

Getty Images

Jerry Jones made it clear that Dez Bryant won’t be returning to Dallas. He also made it clear that the decision was his.

The Cowboys owner refuted the receiver’s claim that “Garrett’s Guys” played a part in his departure.

“I don’t [have any feelings] at all. I just don’t because it was not the case,” Jones said. “Dez is a loved player on this team. Everybody had the right perspective in their respect for him. So that’s as I know it and the sentiment that that might imply was not a factor in my decision — at all.”

Bryant has not found much interest on the open market, with even the Ravens now out of the market for his services. He would have found more interest earlier in free agency, but the Cowboys had no reason to move on earlier.

“I have no thoughts about the timing about when we decided to move on,” Jones said. “For everyone concerned, that was as a good a time as any. Having said that I think that the … I don’t want to in any way diminish what how we feel about Dez as a person, how proud we are of him as a person and what he has contributed in the past. And because he has really been so notable relative to our team, I think a nice crisp time to call it a day is a way to do this. I thought it was the case when we discussed his future with the Cowboys.”

In other words, Jones said the Cowboys have made their decision and moved on, and moved on not just because of the $12.5 million base salary Bryant carried. Bryant will not return at a reduce rate.

“I think that would pertain to your question about if the doors is still open,” Jones said. “I think we need to keep this real crisp and the lines real bright. We need to move to move on knowing we don’t have Dez. That sounds a little intangible, but it’s got a little more than that.”