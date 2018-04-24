John Lynch non-committal on fifth-year options for Arik Armstead, Laken Tomlinson

Getty Images

General Manager John Lynch was non-committal on whether the 49ers will exercise their 2019 options for defensive lineman Arik Armstead and left guard Laken Tomlinson, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

The 49ers have until May 3 to decide.

Armstead would make $9 million in 2019 if the 49ers exercise the option and Tomlinson $9.6 million, with both guaranteed only for injury.

Armstead, the 17th overall choice in 2015, has spent 18 games on injured reserve over the past two seasons. Lynch, though, has said Armstead has a “bright future.”

Armstead likely will line up at the “big end” (strong side) on base downs this season, Lynch said Monday, with Solomon Thomas at the “Leo” (weak side). Armstead and Thomas likely will move inside on passing downs with Cassius Marsh and Jerry Attaochu manning the end spots.

Tomlinson, the 28th overall choice of the Lions in 2015, was traded to the 49ers last August 31 and started 15 games last season.