Josh Allen wants pressure of being No. 1 overall pick, going to Browns

Getty Images

If the Browns want Josh Allen, Josh Allen wants the Browns to know he wants them.

The Wyoming quarterback made it clear he wants to be the No. 1 overall draft choice.

“Yeah, it would mean that I’m going to Cleveland,” Allen said Tuesday. “My biggest interest of being the No. 1 pick, obviously the pressure that comes along with that, I would love to have that pressure on my shoulders because I’ve always thrived in those situations, and I feel like Cleveland would be a great spot to be. But if I’m not, I’m not, and I’m going to do whatever I can to the team that actually picks me and actually wants me so we’ll go from there.”

Allen, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Shaquem Griffin and Mason Rudolph joined Jason Witten at The Star, the Cowboys’ training facility, for a Day of Mentorship for young men from Witten’s Score Foundation sponsored by the Collection by Michael Strahan at JCPenney.

Allen was the top draw of the media crowd since he has a chance to go first.

Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield also could be in play for the Browns. Some have USC’s Sam Darnold as the top-rated quarterback.

“It doesn’t bother me one way or another,” Allen said when asked who the top-rated quarterback is. “Everybody’s got their own opinion and their own say. In today’s age, everybody wants to be right, so there’s people that hate you; there’s people that love you. I’m going to go out there and play my game, and whatever team is fortunate to pick me, or I’m fortunate to be picked by, is going to be a team I’m going to give everything to. Hopefully I’ll be there for the next 15 years. It’s an exciting time, but at this moment, right now, I’m content with whatever happens. My job is done, and now it’s just sitting back and hearing my name being called.”

Allen said he had seven visits and named the Browns, Giants, Jets, Broncos, Bills and Cardinals as showing the most interest.

“Whatever happens,” Allen said. “I visited seven teams for a reason, just because of the uncertainty. Whatever happens happens, and I guess we’ll find out come Thursday.”