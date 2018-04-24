Kirk Cousins spent time working with, getting to know Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs

Getty Images

New Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn’t been able to officially work wit his new teammates until recently. Earlier this month, he unofficially worked with his top two new receivers, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, in Atlanta.

“Stef and Adam came down and spent a couple of days together, and I thought that was productive,” Cousins said Tuesday, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “More than just the football. Just to get to know one another a little and build somewhat of a foundation before we started with the whole crew.”

Now that Cousins and the Vikings have commenced the offseason program, players are noticing something special about their new quarterback.

“He’s a great leader,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said regarding Cousins. “You can just see that kind of naturally he has that aura about him.”

The aura may have something to do with getting a record-setting, $28 million-per-year contract. Regardless, the Vikings have gone all in at the quarterback position, and soon enough we’ll see if the move pays dividends.