Mark Richardson in support of Ben Navarro’s bid to buy Panthers

Getty Images

Out of the four candidates bidding for a chance to own the Carolina Panthers, team owner Jerry Richardson’s son, Mark, has his favorite out of the group.

According to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, Mark is pulling for South Carolina businessman Ben Navarro is his top choice to purchase the franchise.

“I’m sure there are multiple people that could be the right next owner. I personally know Ben and I know what he stands for,” Richardson said. “I know where his heart and his head is, and what his commitments are. And I can’t imagine a better person being the next owner than him.”

Richardson is a former team president and a part owner of the team his father has controlled since the franchise was founded in 1993. While Mark has his preference, it will be his father’s decision as to who will take the controlling interest of the team.

Navarro, Alan Kestenbaum, Michael Rubin and David Tepper are the lead figures of the entities engaged in the bidding process for the team.

“I’m a fan of his and I’m a fan of what he stands for and how he does things. He’s committed to the right things for the right reasons,” Richardson said.

“I think he’d be a wonderful owner.”

The NFL would still have to approve the sale of the franchise to any of the candidates selected.