Mike Maccagnan: I don’t know why everyone’s locked in on a QB

Getty Images

Pre-draft press conferences are usually pretty drab affairs as teams have little incentive to offer anything beyond cursory insight into their plans ahead of time.

Even by that standard, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan’s final meeting with the media before the Jets make the third pick in the first round was an uneventful one. Maccagnan acknowledged that he’d like to add a “substantial player” to the roster, but anyone expecting him to confirm the team would be drafting a quarterback went away disappointed on Monday.

“I know everybody seems to be locked in on that. I don’t know why,” Maccagnan said, via the New York Post. “We actually may take a safety this year. I’m just joking. The quarterback is such an important position. There’s always going to be a focal point that this may be a position of interest for us, but we’ll see how it plays itself out.”

There isn’t much that has to play out before the Jets are on the clock and Maccagnan makes a pick that will likely go a long way to determining how much longer he’ll be engaging in the shadow play that is the pre-draft process.