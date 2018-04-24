Mike Williams wants to “redeem” himself after lost rookie season

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
This time of year, many players can claim they’re in the best shape of their careers. For Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, that’s not a high bar.

But last year’s No. 7 overall pick said he felt “100 percent” after back problems limited him to 10 games and 11 receptions.

“I’m excited about this year to not only prove to everybody else, but prove to myself that I know who I am and what I can be,” Williams said, via the team’s official website. “I’m real confident in my abilities. I wasn’t capable of doing what I can do last year because of the injury. This offseason, I feel 100 percent. I’m ready to go out there and dominate.

“Everyone faces adversity. It shows what kind of player you are when you can bounce back from adversity. I’m looking to redeem myself and show everyone what I’m capable of doing.”

Williams tweaked his back in rookie minicamp shortly after being drafted, and missed the rest of the offseason program and struggled throughout the year.

“It’s totally different right now,” he said. “My body feels a lot different. I’m excited to keep getting out there with my teammates and with Philip [Rivers]. We want to get that connection down. Last year, I was able to go out there and play, but I wasn’t the Mike Williams I am used to being. I was limited in doing what I can do, and especially limited in what I do best, which is go up and get the ball. My back limited me from doing those types of things. Now my back is right, I’m healthy and feeling great. I’m ready to go out there and show everyone they’ve got a great player.”

The Chargers thought they were getting a game-breaking talent when they took Williams a year ago, and he’s come back from injury during his college career before. If Williams is right, he gives them a chance to effectively add another first-rounder this year.

12 responses to “Mike Williams wants to “redeem” himself after lost rookie season

  3. Talk is cheap. He just doesn’t want to get cut so he can steal more money from the Chargers.

  4. On one hand we all recognize how violent and brutal the game of football is, and it’s understood that injuries happen. On the other hand players get tagged with stuff like “he can’t stay healthy” or “he’s injury prone”.

    Sure – a player’s inherent build and conditioning can play a part in how they physically hold up in the NFL, but I feel like the league is extremely hypocritical about how it views injuries and injured players. Player safety and an expectation that everyone “plays hurt” can – and should – be seen as possibly being at odds with each other. Not always.

    Take concussions – there may be various reasons why guys don’t always report them, but fringe players will do everything they can to stay on the field because as soon as they can’t play someone else takes their place. That’s where the league falls short and puts the lie to the idea that they really care about player safety.

  7. When you talk of yourself in third person terms, usually you are the only one who listens or believes it….

  9. I’m thinking it’s probably a good idea to avoid picking a wide receiver in the first round unless he’s a generational talent. Look at these recent first-round picks:

    Mike Williams
    Corey Davis
    John Ross
    Corey Coleman
    Will Fuller
    Josh Doctson
    Laquon Treadwell
    Kevin White
    DeVante Parker
    Breshad Perriman
    Nelson Agholor
    Phillip Dorsett

    The only really good WR taken in the first round the last 3 years was Amari Cooper, who was the 4th overall pick in 2015.

    If Williams is as advertised, and you pair him with Keenan Allen and TE Henry Hunter, then you have respectable receiving corp.
    .

  12. Nobody is going to cut him after one injury plagued year. That’s ridiculous. And for everybody railing against a guy having hopeful confidence….what would you prefer? Someone who doesn’t think they can cut it?

