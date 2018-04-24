Mike Williams wants to “redeem” himself after lost rookie season

Getty Images

This time of year, many players can claim they’re in the best shape of their careers. For Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, that’s not a high bar.

But last year’s No. 7 overall pick said he felt “100 percent” after back problems limited him to 10 games and 11 receptions.

“I’m excited about this year to not only prove to everybody else, but prove to myself that I know who I am and what I can be,” Williams said, via the team’s official website. “I’m real confident in my abilities. I wasn’t capable of doing what I can do last year because of the injury. This offseason, I feel 100 percent. I’m ready to go out there and dominate.

“Everyone faces adversity. It shows what kind of player you are when you can bounce back from adversity. I’m looking to redeem myself and show everyone what I’m capable of doing.”

Williams tweaked his back in rookie minicamp shortly after being drafted, and missed the rest of the offseason program and struggled throughout the year.

“It’s totally different right now,” he said. “My body feels a lot different. I’m excited to keep getting out there with my teammates and with Philip [Rivers]. We want to get that connection down. Last year, I was able to go out there and play, but I wasn’t the Mike Williams I am used to being. I was limited in doing what I can do, and especially limited in what I do best, which is go up and get the ball. My back limited me from doing those types of things. Now my back is right, I’m healthy and feeling great. I’m ready to go out there and show everyone they’ve got a great player.”

The Chargers thought they were getting a game-breaking talent when they took Williams a year ago, and he’s come back from injury during his college career before. If Williams is right, he gives them a chance to effectively add another first-rounder this year.