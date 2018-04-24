Nick Foles: New deal benefits both sides

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since agreeing to a new deal for the 2018 season.

Foles received a $2 million bonus and incentives that would kick in if he is again called on to replace Carson Wentz in the starting lineup. There is also a mutual option for the 2019 season rather than the three voidable years that were originally included on the back end of the deal. Foles would make $20 million in 2019 under the terms of the revised deal if both sides exercise the option and would give back the $2 million signing bonus if he opts to become a free agent.

“It benefits both sides,” Foles said. “We have a unique situation here. It really does make a lot of sense for this situation.”

Foles also reiterated that he never pushed to leave Philadelphia this offseason because his experience in the NFL has shown him that the grass isn’t always “greener on the other side.” That feeling may change if he has another successful run in the starting lineup this year, but continues to appear to be just fine at the moment.