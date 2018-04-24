Nick Foles: New deal benefits both sides

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2018, 3:08 PM EDT
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since agreeing to a new deal for the 2018 season.

Foles received a $2 million bonus and incentives that would kick in if he is again called on to replace Carson Wentz in the starting lineup. There is also a mutual option for the 2019 season rather than the three voidable years that were originally included on the back end of the deal. Foles would make $20 million in 2019 under the terms of the revised deal if both sides exercise the option and would give back the $2 million signing bonus if he opts to become a free agent.

“It benefits both sides,” Foles said. “We have a unique situation here. It really does make a lot of sense for this situation.”

Foles also reiterated that he never pushed to leave Philadelphia this offseason because his experience in the NFL has shown him that the grass isn’t always “greener on the other side.” That feeling may change if he has another successful run in the starting lineup this year, but continues to appear to be just fine at the moment.

  4. conventional wisdom dictates the Eagles do him like they did him. But rationally it doesn’t make a heck of a lot of sense. He just got them a Superbowl. Not only that but he beat some decent teams in the playoffs on the way. Why not just sign him long term, trade Wenz for a mint, and enjoy winning the superbowl?

  5. Class act on both Luries and Foles part. I wish Woody would sell the Jets to some one like Jeffery.

  6. He is probably not going to make $20 million in 2019 as a backup in Philadelphia. If Carson Wentz is going to be the starter, Foles will probably need to find a new team as a free agent to make that much money. OTOH, they may be able to afford to pay him that much if Wentz is still playing under his rookie contract.

  7. I really like Nick Foles and had he and his Eagles not been playing my Patriots I would have happily cheered him to victory.
    With that said, I do really like Nick Foles and am happy to see he and the Eagles have reached a mutually satisfactory arrangement.

  8. Foles seems like a real down to earth, feet firmly planted on the ground kind of guy and I like that. It is a good deal – both for him and the team.

    One legitimate way to look at his career is that of a journeyman, though. A decent QB that caught lightening in a bottle this last year – but the odds are against him being consistent enough to do it again.

    One other way though – and what I thought I saw last year – was that in the right system that takes advantage of the way he plays and the way he throws (the dreaded “he’s a system QB label” comes out) – and that’s exactly what Philly did for Foles when Wentz went down – he’s pretty darn good. A team can win with him (clearly – he’s got the hardware to prove it) – but they’ve got to be ready to win his way, not mold him into their way.

    Wish the best for him.

  9. The thing about about Foles is he KNOWS his strenghts and limitations…AND Petederson knows his strenghts and Limitations…thats why it worked. The game plan was custom built for him. He is a ICON in Phildelphia and will ALWAYS be. I’m glad they found a way to keep him on the team.

  10. This has the potential to be one of the most awkward QB situations in a long time…

    Wentz is great. If I was building a team from scratch for the next 10-15 years, I’d take Wentz or Garoppolo first. But If Wentz gets his job back and they don’t win the SB, who knows how the locals will respond.

    I know everybody likes to say they think Wentz will be back by the beginning of the season, but ACL tears take most people 11-12 months to recover and the Eagles would be fools to rush him back. Nobody questions that Wentz is the better QB, but do you bench Foles if he’s 6-2 when Wentz is cleared?

  11. this is what class looks like. that’s why Brandon Graham re-did his deal. #cultureoverscheme

  13. Bask for a year in the glow of winning the city its first Super Bowl, make a couple million for a season of no pressure and then sign at least a good starting contract the following season.

    It may not be the max possible money for him but in other ways it seems like a pretty good deal.

  14. Nick Foles is correct of course. He’s got Carson’s back and with him backing up Wentz the Eagles can be confident that the QB position is solid.

