No recent contact between Chargers, Antonio Gates

Getty Images

Tight end Antonio Gates said at the end of the 2017 season that he wants to continue playing in 2018, but he hasn’t signed on to a team yet this offseason.

It doesn’t look like the Chargers will change that anytime soon. General Manager Tom Telesco spoke to Gates’ representatives at the combine in March, but he said on Monday that there’s been no recent conversations with the veteran’s camp about another year with the team.

“I understand it’s a big topic,” Telesco said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I just don’t have an update on it right now.”

Gates, who turns 38 in June, caught 30 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns last season. He moved into a lesser role with Hunter Henry taking on more responsibility and the Chargers added Virgil Green at the position in free agency.