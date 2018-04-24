On Jason Garrett’s use of F-bombs, Jerry Jones drops one

Getty Images

The All or Nothing series featuring the Dallas Cowboys debuts on Friday. When it does, plenty of football fans will be in for a surprise, given the casual and persistent extent to which seemingly goody-two-shoes head coach Jason Garrett dabbles in the “F” word.

When questions regarding Garrett’s decision to consistently and constantly work blue came up during a pre-draft press conference featuring Garrett, owner Jerry Jones, and COO Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones brought down the house by interjecting: “What the f–k are y’all gettin’ to?”

It’s not quite on the level of Jerry’s notorious “gloryhole” gaffe, but it was a memorable moment. And it underscores the reality that (as the members of the @PFTPMPosse know), real life is rated R.