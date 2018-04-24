Panthers announce Shaq Thompson’s fifth-year option has been exercised

Getty Images

The Panthers made official what everyone expected, that 2015 first-round draft pick Shaq Thompson‘s fifth-year option has been exercised.

Thompson, a linebacker who started 14 games last season, has definitely played well enough in his three NFL seasons that the Panthers wouldn’t want him to walk in free agency next year.

The 25th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Thompson is set to make a base salary of $936,000 this season. In 2019, his fifth-year option salary will be $9.2 million. That salary is guaranteed for injury, meaning the Panthers would have to pay it even if Thompson suffers a serious injury this year and can’t pass a physical next year.

