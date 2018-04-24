Panthers have talked to Derek Anderson about 2018 return

Getty Images

The Panthers didn’t make a move to re-sign Derek Anderson ahead of free agency and they added Taylor Heinicke to their roster earlier this month, but that may not mean Anderson is done in Carolina.

During a Tuesday press conference, Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said, via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, that the team has talked to Anderson about returning to the team for the 2018 season.

Anderson has backed up Cam Newton since the Panthers starter entered the league in 2011. He’s appeared in 25 games over that span and made four starts with the last starts coming during the 2016 season.

Whether Anderson returns or not, the Panthers could draft a quarterback this week to develop as an alternative option at Newton’s backup moving forward.