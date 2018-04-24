Pat Shurmur says Odell Beckham “absolutely” will be with the Giants in 2018

Getty Images

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains with the Giants, and remain with the Giants he will, for at least another year.

Via Kim Jones of NFL Media, coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday the Beckham “absolutely” will be part of the team in 2018.

Shurmur added that he and Beckham have talked “often,” and that Beckham physically isn’t ready to participate in the team’s voluntary minicamp after last year’s season-ending leg injury.

The reality remains that the Giants and Beckham at some point will need to come to terms on a new contract. If they don’t, Beckham possibly won’t participate in any on-field activities. Which keeps a possible trade at least on the radar screen; if the Giants aren’t willing to give Beckham the contract he wants, the Giants need to send him to a team that will.