Rams pick up options on Todd Gurley and Marcus Peters

Getty Images

As decisions on 2019 options for 2015 first-rounders go, some teams are more #asexpected than others.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Rams will pick up the options on both running back Todd Gurley and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Both were easy calls, since Gurley helped transform their offense last year and Peters was just acquired in a trade with the Chiefs this offseason.

The moves also set the stage for some complicated decisions in the future, as the Rams have acquired a lot of top-shelf players whose deals come due either next offseason or two years from now.

But they clearly saw a window to acquire them while quarterback Jared Goff is on that nice, cheap, rookie deal, and are happy to trade future questions for a stockpile of talent.