Report: Agent says diluted sample caused Antonio Callaway’s positive test

Getty Images

Former Florida receiver Antonio Callaway tested positive for marijuana at the NFL Scouting Combine, via multiple tweets.

Callaway’s new agent, Malki Kawa, said a diluted sample caused the positive test.

“Callaway has told those close to him he was over-hydrated and will address the issue with teams,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Callaway was expected to be a mid-round pick, though he had red flags already.

UF suspended Callaway for the 2017 season. His off-field problems included a citation for marijuana possession last May.

He made 54 catches for 721 yards and three touchdowns in 2016 and 89 receptions for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons at UF.