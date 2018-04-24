Report: Giants trying to trade Ereck Flowers

Getty Images

The Giants wanted to upgrade at left tackle, so they spent a pile of money on Nate Solder. But instead of showing up to compete for the right tackle job like they were hoping, the incumbent left tackle has stayed away from offseason work.

Now, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Giants have had trade discussions regarding former first-rounder Ereck Flowers.

The fact that Flowers wasn’t picked by current General Manager Dave Gettleman’s important, but the fact he’s the only player to stay away from the start of their offseason program under a new coach is a factor as well. Trading him would also get them off the hook for making a decision on his fifth-year option.

The former No, 9 overall pick should be worth some draft compensation, and a new location might help him anyway. Flowers has talent, but didn’t turn into a cornerstone tackle and was widely criticized in New York.