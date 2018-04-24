Report: Odell Beckham at minicamp, won’t practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham was in attendance for the first day of the Giants’ offseason program a couple of weeks ago and head coach Pat Shurmur called that an encouraging development at the time.

It doesn’t look like Shurmur will have reason to be discouraged by the attendance at this week’s voluntary minicamp. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Beckham is in attendance for Tuesday’s start to the three-day minicamp the Giants get to hold because they hired a new head coach this offseason.

Beckham is expected to go through the walkthrough portion of Tuesday’s practice, but not the practice itself as he is still rehabbing from last year’s season-ending ankle injury.

While the lack of a contract extension creates some uncertainty about Beckham’s long-term outlook with the team, chatter about a possible trade that would take him off of this year’s roster has quieted down significantly over the last month. His appearances at voluntary workouts has played a role in that and continued attendance this offseason would likely keep things quiet on that front.