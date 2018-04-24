Report: Troy Aikman seeks a raise for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

Troy Aikman wants a raise to add Thursday Night Football to his workload, Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com reports.

It seems a reasonable request considering FOX was willing to pay Peyton Manning as much as $10 million a year. Manning turned down FOX and ESPN because he said last week he wasn’t ready to be a “critic,” especially given his brother, Eli Manning, still is playing.

FOX wants Joe Buck and Aikman to call its newly acquired Thursday Night Football in addition to their Sunday work. McCarthy reports that FOX’s A-Team is expected to “cherry-pick the best TNF games” because of Buck’s work in the MLB playoffs and World Series.

FOX, which outbid CBS and NBC for the package with a five-year, $3.3 billion deal, hopes to have a new deal with Aikman and Buck by next month, the New York Post reports.

Aikman recently told TMZ Sports he was “worth a little more” than Manning was offered because the former Cowboys quarterback was “doing more games.”