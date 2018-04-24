Rob Gronkowski: “I will be back for the 2018 season with the Pats”

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has removed any doubt: He’s playing this season.

Gronk, who said after the Super Bowl that he needed some time to consider whether he wanted to keep playing, wrote today on Instagram that he spoke with Patriots coach Bill Belichick and confirmed that he is playing this season.

“I met with coach today and informed him I will be back for the 2018 season with the Pats. I have been working out, staying in shape and feel great. Looking forward to another championship run,” Gronkowski wrote.

Gronkowski did not say whether he received any assurance that he won’t be traded, but he specifically referred to playing “with the Pats,” which suggests that he believes he’s staying in New England.

When healthy, Gronkowski is the best tight end in the NFL. Although there have been reports that Gronkowski and Belichick don’t see eye to eye over Gronk training with Tom Brady‘s guru Alex Guerrero, Belichick has to be thrilled to have the best tight end in the game back.