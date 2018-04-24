Ryan Pace on letting Cameron Meredith go: We lean on our medical staff

Getty Images

After his two-year deal with the Saints became official, wide receiver Cameron Meredith said he saw no reason why he wouldn’t be able to play at the start of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL and partially tearing his MCL last summer.

It seems the Bears aren’t so sure about that. There was word at the time the Bears passed on matching the offer to Meredith, who was a restricted free agent, that the team was unsure if Meredith’s knee was sound and General Manager Ryan Pace confirmed as much on Tuesday.

“Without getting into specifics, obviously he was coming off an injury,” Pace said at a press conference, via ESPN.com. “We lean on our training staff and our docs. Hey, I got a lot of respect for Cam and a lot of respect for the organization he went to. We wish him luck.”

Pace went on to say that every team “comes to different assessments” when it comes to medical evaluations. The Bears medical staff didn’t have an issue signing off on wide receiver Allen Robinson‘s signing despite the torn ACL he suffered in September, so Robinson and Taylor Gabriel will be fronting the wide receiver group in Chicago while Meredith gets back to work in New Orleans.