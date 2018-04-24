Sam Darnold explains how teams test incoming rookies on playbooks

Getty Images

The pre-draft process routinely includes efforts by teams to test players regarding playbooks. In a recent visit to PFT Live, quarterback Sam Darnold explained his experiences with certain teams that quizzed him about their playbooks.

“Some teams will do that,” Darnold said. “Some teams will ask how much information I retained. Then some teams they’ll literally just say, ‘We’ll give you three minutes. Write everything you can about the playbook that you can remember.’ There’s just different strategies that teams use. They want to see how you react under pressure. And they also, you know, it’s a good way of testing that but it’s a good way of obviously seeing how much information you can soak in because they only give it to you a couple days in advance. It’s a good way of seeing how fast a kid can learn the information and retain it. . . . Usually the owner and the G.M. are in the room as well, ‘Go on the board and we’ll give you three minutes to write down everything you know about the playbook that we just gave you.’ That’s a good way of kind of testing you know how the kid kinda responds to pressure.

Darnold said that, for the most part, the playbooks he received from teams were “not really different from the USC playbooks” he receiver.

“It’s just different terminology,” Darnold said. “Different words that you have to learn. For the most part, everyone’s running the same concepts. The same formations. It’s all kind of the same. You just have to learn the different terminology. . . . I mean the playbooks that they give us are very condensed. Obviously it’s not the whole playbook. . . . Every playbook that I’ve been given I’ve been able to learn and pick up right away.”

Mastery of the playbook is simply one part of the overall pre-draft process. As Darnold tells it, he aced it. That surely can’t hurt his effort to get drafted as early as possible.