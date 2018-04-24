Shaquem Griffin vows to continue silencing doubters

AP

Shaquem Griffin expects to be drafted. Of course, the University of Central Florida linebacker always has expected to be drafted.

It’s others who doubted, some of whom have come around after seeing his Scouting Combine and Pro Day workouts.

“What I did so far is only the beginning,” Griffin said Tuesday during a promotional appearance at The Star, the Cowboys’ training complex. “I knew what I was going to do, and I did it. But that’s just the beginning of everything I want to show and what I want to showcase. The doubters are not gone. They’re just a little quiet right now. They’re trying to see how everything is going to go. But doubters are never going to stop. They’re going to be doubting the rest of my life. Once they come back out from being silent, I’m just going to make sure I give them a reason to be silent again, and that’s what I plan on doing.”

Griffin was born with a condition that resulted in amputation of his left hand when he was 4. He never has let it stop him, making 195 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles in his career at UCF.

Griffin improved his draft stock with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and 20 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press in Indianapolis.

“I’m hoping to be drafted and whatever team gives me an opportunity to be drafted and gives me an opportunity to play with them, that’s going to be a team that’s going to get a good caliber guy who’s going to give everything I’ve got,” Griffin said. “Whatever team does give me an opportunity, they’re going to see what Shaq Griffin is all about.”