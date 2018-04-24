Stephen Jones wants to keep kickoffs by finding way to reduce injuries

Getty Images

Stephen Jones wants to see the NFL keep kickoffs. The Cowboys executive vice president concedes that means making the play safer but is hopeful that the league will find a way to do that, beginning next week with a player safety summit.

“I think what we’re doing is really calling upon our special teams coaches, our head coaches and our management and ownership to see if there’s some creative ways to do some things that we can do with that play to make is safer to make it where we don’t have to do away with it, which is where I would hope we would end up,” said Jones, a member of the league’s competition committee.

Packers president Mark Murphy, also a member of the competition committee, has said the kickoff is headed toward elimination without a reduction in injuries on the play.

Although the NFL has moved touchbacks to the 25-yard line, it did little to mitigate the safety risk last season.

“We want to make the play safer,” Jones said. “I think sometimes we get into data that can be misinterpreted. I know Mark feels strongly, and I certainly respect that. We certainly want to look out for our football players first and foremost. At the same time, you want to make sure you’re looking at it through the proper lens.

“My goal and I think the goal of the group that’s probably up there next week is to see what we can with the play to make even safer without not having it, if you will. There’s no question I think everybody’s on board that it’s more dangerous than our other football plays that we have in our game today. But at the same time, I do think we’ve done a lot of good things with it that have helped it. Obviously, with what college football is going to do with the fair catch, so you get rid of the pooch kick and that ball comes out to the 25-yard line, there’s a lot of ways to look at it.”

College football introduced a rule change for 2018 that allows the receiving team to fair catch the ball anywhere inside the 25-yard line and have the play count as a touchback.