Stephen Ross questioned in Kaepernick collusion case

Getty Images

The parade of NFL owners to the hot seat continues.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has become the latest prominent witness in the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Kaepernick’s lawyers questioned Ross under oath on Tuesday.

Ross joins Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Texans owner Bob McNair, Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, and Commissioner Roger Goodell as league-side witnesses who have been questioned by Kaepernick’s camp.

Last month, Ross told reporters that his players will be standing for the anthem in 2018, primarily because Ross believes that kneeling is bad for business. It instantly became obvious that Ross had won himself a ticket to the festivities. Later efforts to take back the things he’d said about players standing or kneeling didn’t save him from being required to make a commitment to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, and then to embark on facing question after question aimed at proving that the NFL collectively decided, in coordinated fashion, that players at the forefront of the anthem protests are as bad for business as the protests themselves.