The parade of NFL owners to the hot seat continues.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has become the latest prominent witness in the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Kaepernick’s lawyers questioned Ross under oath on Tuesday.

Ross joins Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Texans owner Bob McNair, Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, and Commissioner Roger Goodell as league-side witnesses who have been questioned by Kaepernick’s camp.

Last month, Ross told reporters that his players will be standing for the anthem in 2018, primarily because Ross believes that kneeling is bad for business. It instantly became obvious that Ross had won himself a ticket to the festivities. Later efforts to take back the things he’d said about players standing or kneeling didn’t save him from being required to make a commitment to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, and then to embark on facing question after question aimed at proving that the NFL collectively decided, in coordinated fashion, that players at the forefront of the anthem protests are as bad for business as the protests themselves.

11 responses to “Stephen Ross questioned in Kaepernick collusion case

  1. Enough of the witch hunt.. this is as bad as the federal govt.
    If an owner doesn’t want him on the team then that is his right to decide that. If you own a company and do not want to hire someone, what is the difference?!?!?!

    The difference is politics. PFT believes that owners should be forced to hire someone who doesn’t have the talent to back up the loss of revenue he’s going to cause.

    Winning cures everything, but a backup QB who lost a competition to Blaine Gabbery isn’t going to give you enough wins to balance it out. Doesn’t stop their constant whining though.

  5. Question: “Would paying millions to a QB that celebrated a Dictator that murdered gays, violently silenced opposition, and hated America be bad for your business in Miami, home to many exiles from Cuban that had relatives killed and property stolen by that same Dictator?”

    Answer: “Yes. I would be insane to employ him, especially as he is not that good.”

    Case dismissed.

  6. Ross is especially vulnerable because two of last season’s three kneelers are gone. Julius Thomas was no surprise – expensive contract, didn’t play especially well. But Michael Thomas, captain of special teams and PFF Spec Teams player of the year wasn’t resigned. He eventually signed a very affordable contract with the Giants.

    Ross should get hammered on that alone.

  7. As in any business, a business owner has the right to decide who he wants to hire, after all he’s the one shelling out the money to the potential employee, if he chooses not to hire him, for whatever reason, it should be his prerogative…end of story.

  8. I’m not an expert in labor law – but I believe the fact that the players are unionized probably makes the difference. I’m sure Florio has written something on the subject.

  10. Stephen Ross is rich and a successful businessman. That does not mean what comes out of his mouth is well timed or smart to say.

  11. One simple statement: I have never entered into an agreement with one or more NFL owners to not hire an individual player. All my hiring decisions are based on the individual, team needs and compensation requirements and are made as a single member of the league and not as a representative of the league.

    Does Kaepernick get deposed by league lawyers?

