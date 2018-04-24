Titans G.M. says most draft rumors are “wildly untrue”

Getty Images

So wait, does this mean teams aren’t going to take the best available player and explore every option? Now I don’t know what to believe.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson pulled back the curtain on his profession during his pre-draft press conference, saying most of the rumors you hear this week leading up to the draft could lift a balloon.

“I’d say [they’re] mostly wildly untrue,” Robinson said, via Jason Wolf of the Tennesseean. “You just try to sort through it and you try to connect as many dots as possible, knowing once the commissioner puts the teams on the clock and the draft gets going, all bets are kind of off.”

Hearing this has shaken my foundation of trust in people’s inherent good nature, and is enough to make you wonder if anything is true at all.

Either that, or the draft rumors are reacting as a gas does, which is to fill the space available. With most boards set over a week ago, there’s little left for teams to do but wait and lie, and it seems that’s what many of them are doing.