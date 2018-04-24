Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Linebacker is a spot the Bills could address in the draft.

Who might the Dolphins select if they trade down in the first round?

A look at some tight end options for the Patriots in the draft.

The Jets are staring at a big choice on Thursday night.

Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden will help announce some Ravens picks this weekend.

Bengals T Cedric Ogbuehi wasn’t surprised by additions to the roster at his position.

Browns G.M. John Dorsey shared some thoughts on the draft’s top quarterbacks.

Some approval for the Steelers’ decision to pick up LB Bud Dupree‘s option.

WR Vyncint Smith is a draft prospect the Texans may be trying to add this week.

Another trade down the draft board is considered a possibility for the Colts.

The Jaguars have flipped fortunes with another AFC South team.

The Titans have taken the position that they want players who love football.

To QB or not QB, that is the Broncos first-round question.

The Chiefs could use some additions at cornerback.

More football would be a step in the right direction for Chargers WR Mike Williams in his second season.

Identifying a problem for the Raiders to solve on defense.

TE Jason Witten remains confident in his place among the league’s top tight ends.

Will T Ereck Flowers attend Giants minicamp this week?

Will the Eagles trade any players during the draft?

The Redskins could find some help at left guard.

Defense may be the path the Bears take with the No. 8 pick.

The Lions are holding a minicamp this week.

A look at defensive backs that could interest the Packers.

Assessing the difficulty of the Vikings schedule.

The Falcons could try to upgrade their offense in the first round of the draft.

When might the Panthers take a wide receiver in the draft?

Saints coach Sean Payton said he’d like to see Pelicans star Anthony Davis on a football field.

All eyes will be on the parrot when the Buccaneers pick in the fourth round.

The Cardinals have space to add to their wide receiver group.

Any team moving up for a quarterback in the draft hopes to hit the way the Rams did with Jared Goff.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo worked with the team’s wideouts away from the facility over the weekend.

Who will the Seahawks choose as their kicker?