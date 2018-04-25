2012 quarterback class a cautionary tale for 2018

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
At least four quarterbacks will go in the first round of the NFL draft tomorrow night, making this year’s a particularly strong quarterback class. But the last draft class with four first-round quarterbacks serves as a cautionary tale.

That was in 2012, a draft class that was strong at the quarterback position — just not strong where the NFL personnel people and media “experts” thought it would be.

Three quarterbacks went in the Top 10 in 2012, with Andrew Luck going first to Indianapolis, Robert Griffin III going second to Washington, and Ryan Tannehill going eighth to Miami. Luck got off to a very good start but has been derailed recently by injuries. Griffin also got off to a good start but was derailed even more quickly by injuries and was out of the league altogether last year. And Tannehill has shown promise at times but missed all of last year with a knee injury, and the end of the previous year with a knee injury as well.

The next two quarterbacks taken were selected by two men with a great deal of quarterback expertise: Browns President Mike Holmgren, a quarterback guru credited with helping develop Joe Montana, Steve Young and Brett Favre, chose Brandon Weeden with the 22nd overall pick. And Broncos G.M. John Elway, a Hall of Fame quarterback himself, chose Brock Osweiler with the 57th overall pick.

Who else was available when Holmgren chose Weeden and Elway chose Osweiler? Oh, just Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, who went to Seattle at 75, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles, who went to Philadelphia at 88, and Kirk Cousins, who went to Washington at 102 and just got the biggest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history from the Vikings.

So while the 2012 quarterback class did have some big-time NFL talent, it didn’t go in the order it should have gone in — and even the talent evaluators who should have been the most equipped to recognize top quarterback talent whiffed badly.

That should serve as a warning for 2018. Whether four, five or six quarterbacks go in the first round on Thursday night, you can bet some quarterback who’s drafted on Friday or Saturday will end up having a better career than some quarterback who hears his name called on Thursday. The NFL draft is far too inexact a science for any player to be labeled a sure thing.

  2. Teams always overvalue QBs. They overlook flaws, talk about “coach-able mistakes” and pray and hope that it pans out. Cautionary tales are simply ignored. Hitting on one can secure your job for years – that’s the only tale they care about.

  3. The entire drafting process is fascinating. For all the scouting, interviewing, background checks, physicals and testing, you never know. How many “can’t miss” prospects fall flat? How many undrafted guys have decent careers? It’s more than just selecting a person; its getting a person the right system, teammates, coaching and then, just luck. Tom Brady drafted by another team, with another coach and thrust into action earlier than he was may have resulted in just an average QB.

  5. Wait until the Patriots take Luke Falk or Mike White in round 4, then wind up winning the Super Bowl in 2021.

    (yes, I am aware that the Patriots do not currently have a 4th round pick)

  7. I think alot of this goes to show how hard it is to evaluate players even during their career.

    You right this back in December and Foles is wrote up like a one year wonder. And even now, Foles came back to the Eagles as a UFA that was almost out of football for good a year ago.

  8. How many QBs taken does not make it a “strong QB class.” It mans many QBs were taken. All of them could bust out, or be mediocre, and that would make it a weak class. We need to stop overhyping these QBs. This isn’t 1983.

  9. thegreatgabbert says:
    April 25, 2018 at 1:54 pm
    No QB taken in the first two rounds of the 2010 or 2012 draft class won a game last season.

    Didn’t Sam Bradford win a game with the Vikings week 1?

  11. So all that talk about the strategy of tanking to move up in the draft because you get better players may have some holes? I’m shocked to find out it doesn’t always work out that way.

  12. It isn’t just about drafting a good QB. It is about surrounding that QB with the right people from the coaching staff to the players. Guys like Foles and Goff are perfect examples, both have shown what they can do with good coaching and with a good team around them, both on the otherhand looked inept under Jeff Fisher. You have to draft a QB, have good coaches for him, have to make sure your offensive line can protect him, you have to have a good running game to keep defenses honest. There are many factors IMO that go beyond just drafting a talented QB. How many QBs never reach their potential because the organizations fail to give that QB everything he needs for success?

  13. Minnesota giving Cousins “the biggest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history” is not a guarantee of the players quality, it may very well end up being a huge Queen reach.

  14. Here is how we’ll rank this class in 5-10 years:

    1. Rosen
    2. Darnold
    3. Jackson
    4. Rudolph
    5. White

    Then…

    6. Fall
    7. Allen

    Mayfield will be a lunch greeter at Ruby Tuesdays and surfing with Todd Marinovich on the weekend.

  16. Foles and Cousins were looked at as backups and didn’t have any pressure from the beginning. They had time to adapt without the sting of failure. Russell Wilson started right away but had a great defense and a great running game to help him develop.

    Bottom line the situation does matter.

  17. It’s why the Browns should take “their no. 1” QB at #1 overall. Even if it fails and another succeeds…this article proves that isn’t a fireable offense.

    If they take the #2 or #3 QB at #4 overall – and the QB taken first outperforms theirs…THAT is a fireable offense.

  19. still cant knock that 2012 class though. luck and griffin took the league by storm out the gate and looked like theyd be the 2 greatest qbs of their generation. luck looked like peyton + big ben and griffin was peyton + vick. instead luck has turned out to be big boot ben and rg3 is as useful as incarcerated vick smh.

