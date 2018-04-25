Antonio Callaway admits smoking marijuana before Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Reports on Tuesday indicated that former University of Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway tested positive for marijuana during a test at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Callaway’s agent said that the result was caused by a diluted sample.

Callaway’s own comments point to something other than over-hydration being the cause, however. Callaway told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he smoked weeks before the combine. Research has found that marijuana can come up on a urine test weeks after use depending on how frequently the test subject uses it.

“I take full responsibility for everything,” Callaway said.

Given Callaway’s production in college, one failed marijuana test might not push him too far down draft boards. He had multiple off-field issues at Florida, however, and did not play at all in 2017 after being dismissed from the team. He addressed his past in March, saying he’s not the “bad person that the media portrays” although the accumulation of red flags seems like a lot to overcome in the evaluation process.