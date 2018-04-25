Antonio Callaway admits smoking marijuana before Scouting Combine

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2018, 1:54 PM EDT
Reports on Tuesday indicated that former University of Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway tested positive for marijuana during a test at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Callaway’s agent said that the result was caused by a diluted sample.

Callaway’s own comments point to something other than over-hydration being the cause, however. Callaway told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he smoked weeks before the combine. Research has found that marijuana can come up on a urine test weeks after use depending on how frequently the test subject uses it.

“I take full responsibility for everything,” Callaway said.

Given Callaway’s production in college, one failed marijuana test might not push him too far down draft boards. He had multiple off-field issues at Florida, however, and did not play at all in 2017 after being dismissed from the team. He addressed his past in March, saying he’s not the “bad person that the media portrays” although the accumulation of red flags seems like a lot to overcome in the evaluation process.

  2. Kid told the honest truth more than his agent did. Seems at least like he’s honest that counts for a whole lot in allot of peoples books. Own up to your mistakes. Stupid but still admitted it.

  5. Calvin Johnson got caught for the same thing before the scouting combine. We’ve all done completely boneheaded things, but this is in no way a good judge of his character or indicative of his commitment to football.

  7. So, his agent is a liar as well…Most employers drug test as well, but most employers don’t pay what the NFL does for your first year on the job. As if taking full responsibility is going to make everything ok. Smh

  8. I commented before reading the entire article and didn’t realize this was the same dude who was kicked off the team. This example might actually be a very a good judge of his character, haha. 🙂

  9. Not worth the risk, I couldn’t care less if the dude smokes..but to have no will power to hold off because you know you have the combine and drug tests is simply put..dumb.

  10. The best thing I’ve heard about this story is that his coaches recommended a club get him out of his neighborhood in South Florida.

  12. I was just talking about this with a co-worker. If a guy can’t stay out of trouble before he has millions of dollars and the celebrity of the NFL, then it’s unlikely he will do so after he does. Even if some of these guys stay clean for a few years, it’s likely that eventually they will do something stupid.

    This guy has now cemented himself as someone who won’t be on many team’s draft boards. And the ones that do will have him on a very short leash.

  13. It’s like people who make a career out of saying “I’m sorry.” Do the right thing or we’ll find someone that will. Adios.

