Baker Mayfield recreates iconic Brett Favre draft day photo

Twitter.com/BakerMayfield

Twenty-seven years ago, Brett Favre took the call advising him that the Falcons had made him a second-round draft pick while lounging on his bed, family surrounding him and resplendent in jorts. The night before the draft that will see Baker Mayfield picked in round one, he has recreated the photo. All the way down to the jorts.

And it’s awesome.

Mayfield posted both photos side by side on Wednesday night. Did I mention it’s awesome?

Buzz is building that the Browns may take Mayfield with the first overall pick in the draft. If they need one final piece of evidence in order to finalize the decision, the Favre photo should be it.

Take him, Browns. Do it. Do it, and trust that he’ll potentially make your team a contender for the next 15 years.