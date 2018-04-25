Billy Price’s doctor says he’ll be cleared by training camp

Getty Images

Ohio State center Billy Price said this week he was well.

Now teams have a second opinion.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Price’s doctor has sent a letter to NFL teams saying his surgically repaired left shoulder is recovering well “with no deformity” and that he should be cleared in time to participate in training camp.

Price suffered a partial pectoral tear while lifting weights at the combine, and said earlier this week he had full range of motion.

But having independent medical confirmation should only help his stock, which should prove very valuable if he’s picked in the first round tomorrow night.