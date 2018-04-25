Brad Childress will coach Atlanta AAF team with Michael Vick as OC

Getty Images

Michael Vick will announce the Falcons’ second-round pick in the NFL Draft on Friday night, but that won’t be his only connection to pro football in Atlanta in the near future.

The Alliance of American Football announced that it will have a team in Atlanta on Wednesday and that Vick will serve as its offensive coordinator. Vick won’t be the only familiar name on the coaching staff for the new entry when the upstart league gets started in February 2019.

Former Vikings head coach Brad Childress will be the head coach. He joins Steve Spurrier as announced head coaches for the new league with former UCLA, Colorado and Washington head coach Rick Neuheisel also expected to be on the sideline for a Southern California entry.

Vick served as a coaching intern with the Chiefs last year when Childress was Andy Reid’s assistant head coach in Kansas City. Childress is working as a consultant with the Bears this year.

The Atlanta team will play home games at Georgia State Stadium, which was known as Turner Field when it was the home of MLB’s Atlanta Braves before they opened a new stadium in 2017.