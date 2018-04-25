Bradley Chubb would love to play with Myles Garrett but is the feeling mutual?

AP

Bradley Chubb has never met Myles Garrett, but he would find it “cool” to play on the other side of last year’s No. 1 overall pick.

“He’s a great player,” Chubb said Wednesday at a pre-draft press conference at AT&T Stadium. “That whole team is, I feel like, on the uprise, so being part of that would be pretty cool as well. If I got a chance to play on the opposite side of him, it would be like you said, havoc.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson, whose team has the first and four picks Thursday night, said at the annual owners meetings last month that he has dreamed of Garrett and Chubb on the field together.

Chubb sounded more excited about the prospect than Garrett, who told NFL Network he would “go with one of those offensive guys.” Garrett added he had “no problem” if Cleveland ends up selecting Chubb or Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“He’s a great player, so I can see why,” Garrett said on NFL Network when asked about Jackson’s comment about Chubb. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to show it on the next level. I hope that he does. He performed well during the season, and he had a good combine. But I think more people need to go back and look at the tape of me and Emmanuel [Ogbah] when we got to be on the field together and how much havoc we caused for our short time together and how much we can do knowing that we will be together for the whole year and the damage we can cause.”

The Browns didn’t privately work out Chubb or fly him to Berea for a pre-draft visit. They did, however, interview him at the combine.

Chubb, who had 10 sacks each of his last two seasons at North Carolina State and averaged 22 tackles for a loss, doesn’t know where he will go Thursday night. No one else does either.

Chubb said he saw one mock draft that had him going 32nd overall.

“I feel like people have opinions and stuff and think this is going to happen and this is going to happen, but nobody really knows at the end of the day,” Chubb said. “So I feel like a lot of people are just saying stuff just to get clicks and stuff on their website, but nobody really knows what’s going to happen. So that’s why there’s so much uncertainty and so much confusion.”