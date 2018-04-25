Calvin Ridley shrugs at concerns about his size

Getty Images

He’s listed at six-feet, one-inch and 190 pounds. As today’s NFL receivers go, that makes him a little small. Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley has heard those concerns, and he doesn’t buy it.

“Man, I’m a football player,” Ridley said in a visit to PFT Live. “I got the film. Youk know, I get the job done. I played with the best. I beat the best. You know, I’m ready. That’s what I say. And I don’t think about it, I just keep working. I think about it when I’m working. I think, you know, I’m going to take advantage of my opportunity.”

Ridley definitely keeps working. Asked what he does during the busy pre-draft process to get away from football, the short answer is this: Nothing.

“To tell you the truth I just keep working,” Ridley said. “No days off. If I take days off I’m going to get behind. I can’t get behind. I just keep working. Actually, I feel better when I do that.”

The #nodaysoff vibe may explain why Ridley had a visit with the Patriots. Ridley said he also visited with the Bears, Titans, Panthers, and Cowboys.

Very soon, one of those five teams (or maybe one of the other 27) will be drafting Ridley, bringing to town the work ethic that has carried him this far, along with the chip that he has on his shoulder from not being as big as today’s prototypical receivers are.