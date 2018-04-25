Cowboys aren’t expecting a rookie to be Dez Bryant’s replacement

Getty Images

Wide receiver was on the list of areas the Cowboys could address in the draft before they released Dez Bryant and going through with the move to drop Bryant from the roster has only drawn more attention to the possibility of Dallas going that route during the draft.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t work too hard to dissuade anyone of that notion during a Tuesday press conference, but did suggest that the addition of a receiver could come at any point in the process. Jones stressed that the team wouldn’t be counting on any rookie to take Bryant’s spot in the lineup and that any receiver they do add will be looked as a contributor in the years to come.

“I think we recognize that we’ve got a hole to fill with Dez. We actually, in general, know right now and have known that we probably won’t have what we call a pure X receiver to take the place of Dez,” Jones said. “We know we won’t have that because even if we draft one that is an X receiver he’s not going to be, as a rookie, he’s not going to come in here and give us that type of performance. You’ve got to assume that. And so, we certainly know that we’ve got a chance to pick a player, but not necessarily in the first round or even the second round, that will have the opportunity to be in the mix that gives that player a better chance to be playing next year and use a chance to have somebody who has some special skills, speed that can help us out.”

If the Cowboys do draft a wideout, then, he’ll join Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams in what’s shaping up as the “it takes a village” approach to the wide receiver position in Dallas.