Eli Manning: “Thirty-seven is not old”

Several times already, new Giants coach Pat Shurmur has noted Eli Manning‘s age. In quarterback years, 37 might seem old to some, but not to Manning.

“Thirty-seven is not old,” Manning said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I think 37 is young, so it’s all perspective.”

The Giants named Manning the starter for 2018, but how much longer does he have?

The Giants own the second overall pick and have to start thinking about the future at some point. With three of the top four quarterbacks still on the board when they draft, the Giants might find now is as good a time as any.

Manning previously has said he has not talked to the team about his future, and he reiterated Wednesday his understanding that it’s a year-to-year business.

“Obviously I have to prove that and do that every day and get on the field and make sure I’m making the right decisions, protecting the ball, making good throws and learning this offense quickly,” Manning said. “I think we’re off to a good start.”

Shurmur got to work with Manning for the first time Tuesday. He called Manning the fittest 37 year old he has seen, a backhanded compliment the quarterback reluctantly accepted.

“This guy’s a pro,” Shurmur said. “What you noticed about him is you only have to run a play or two, and he gets the drill calibrated and he gets his feet right and he makes the throw. I quickly, after being with him one day on the field, see why he’s been so successful for so long. He’s a pro.”