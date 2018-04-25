Janoris Jenkins: Days of Giants drama are over

Getty Images

The Giants left the rails early last season for a million reasons, and never got back on.

And one of their high-profile defensive stars who was in the middle of one chapter of the drama vowed that those days were behind them.

Via John Healy of the New York Daily News, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (who likes to call himself Jackrabbit) made that promise after yesterday’s minicamp practice.

“I promise y’all that Jackrabbit says it won’t happen this year, what happened last year,” he said. “There won’t be any animosity between players, no disrespecting the coach. There will be none of that. New York Giant football is back.”

Jenkins was suspended for a game last year, after he failed to report to the first practice after the bye week. He was unapologetic when reinstated, which seems to underscore the level of respect for then-coach Ben McAdoo which he (and apparently others) had.

“I learned a lot. Just facing adversity. Whether it’s me not showing up to practice or us losing, everybody not on the same page,” he said. “Just ready to kick off and pile energy all year.”

It’s clear when a team goes 3-13 that the problems are multiple, but Jenkins’ admission of chemistry issues still stands out. Keeping that from returning will be the challenge for coach Pat Shurmur, who takes over a team which was obviously mismanaged, but also more than a little dysfunctional.